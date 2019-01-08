Strictly's Katya Jones and husband Neil go separate ways following festive break The Strictly couple headed to Russia over the festive period

After spending Christmas and New Year together in Russia, Katya Jones and her husband Neil were forced to go their separate ways this week. The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who have put on a united front following Katya's drunken kiss with Seann Walsh, took to their Instagram accounts on Monday to keep fans updated on their trip - with Neil revealing his trip to his wife's home country was sadly over. Stopping at Helsinki for one night, the professional dancer shared: "Currently in Helsinki on a stopover flight from Saint Petersburg. I don't know why but I'm happy because there's football."

Katya and Neil Jones spent Christmas and New Year in Russia

"It's Liverpool versus Wolverhampton," he added. "I've got to listen to it in Finnish, which should be interesting. I don't know if you know this but I used to live in Finland, I moved here when I was 16 years old. But I can't understand Finnish. I only understand a few words and nothing else." Just hours before, Neil explained that he was heading home early to focus on some work projects. "Ok I've enjoyed a week in St Petersburg with @mrs_katjones and my Russian family," he wrote. "But now it's time to get home and focus on all my projects @urbanballroom tour @somniumdance at Sadlers Wells and @thejonesesstudios and that should take me all the way to the hot summer weather as well, hopefully back in Cuba, no rest for the wicked."

Neil has been married to Katya since 2013, and as well as taking part in Strictly, they run their own dance school, The Joneses' Studio. It was recently announced that the couple will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

