Linda Robson spends quality time with her family - and shares the sweetest photo Linda is a doting mum and grandmother

Linda Robson is one lucky grandmother! The Loose Women panellist was treated to dinner with her family this week, which had been cooked by her six-year-old granddaughter, Lila. Taking to Instagram, Linda proudly posted a picture of Lila holding up a dish of macaroni and cheese. Writing next to the picture, the 60-year-old said: "My clever Lila cooking us all macaroni cheese tonight with a little help from her mummy xxx." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Looks yummy," while another said: "Well done Lila, never too early to learn." A third remarked on Linda's return to social media after a short break away, writing: "Great to see you back on Instagram Linda."

Linda Robson and her granddaughter Lila

The Birds of a Feather actress has been happily married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share two children together, Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, born in 1996. The TV star is also a mother to daughter Lauren, form a previous relationship. Lauren is Lila's mum, and also has a younger daughter called Betsy. Linda often proudly talks about her family on Loose Women, and adores being a grandmother. Most recently, Linda proudly revealed that her son Louis had written a song called Hello Depression to raise awareness of mental health, and that her grandchildren enjoyed singing along to it.

MORE: Danny Dyer hints at his EastEnders future

The Loose Women panellist was treated to dinner by Lila

Linda recently celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary with Mark. She has previously opened up about her marriage during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she used to babysit Mark when they were younger. Speaking about their childhood, she shared: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

READ: Princess Eugenie looks just like this member of the royal family

The star revealed that years later she had been in the park with daughter Lauren, then three, when Mark had started chatting to them. "Lauren said, 'Can you give us a lift home', and then he asked me out on a date. So that was fate that day because I'd known him all my life and I'd never seen him in that way before." She concluded: "And I think if I hadn't met him that day, I don't know whether I'd be with him!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.