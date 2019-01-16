Princess Eugenie looks just like this member of the royal family Eugenie sure resembles her dad's side of the family!

As with all families, some members look more like each other than the rest. And while this is only natural, it is always interesting to observe the resemblances in the royal family. Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor often get compared to the Queen, while Prince Louis looks like his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge. But it has now come to our attention just how much Princess Eugenie resembles her late great-grandmother, The Queen Mother when she was younger. In a striking image taken of the then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1920, she has the same oval shaped eyes and moon-shaped face as her great-granddaughter, as well as similar arch shaped eyebrows and full lips.

Princess Eugenie looks like her great-grandmother, The Queen Mother

Eugenie had a close relationship to her great-grandmother, and even wore a tiara that once belonged to her on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October. For her big day, Eugenie looked stunning wearing The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik. The headpiece was given to The Queen Mother by her close friend, Dame Margaret Greville, a famous society hostess, in 1919, who had given her all her jewels before her death. These were then passed on to the Queen following her mother's death in 2002.

Throughout the years, Eugenie has also given a glimpse into her close relationship with the royal family, and has a particularly strong bond with the Queen, who she affectionately calls Granny. Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, said of Her Majesty's love for her daughters while talking to Daily Mail: "I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas."

The Queen Mother in 1920

Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice often go and spend time with their grandparents both at Sandringham and Balmoral. Eugenie also took Jack there on several occasions before they tied the knot, and described it as "the most beautiful place on earth" where her grandparents are at their happiest, during an appearance n ITV's Our Queen at Ninety. She said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Sarah Ferguson on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

