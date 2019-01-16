Danny Dyer hints at Mick Carter's future on EastEnders Will Mick Carter be leaving EastEnders any time soon?

Danny Dyer has opened up about the future of his character, Mick Carter, on EastEnders, and confirmed that he wasn't making plans to leave the show any time soon. Chatting in a National Television Awards Q&A, for which he has been nominated for Outstanding Serial Drama Performance, he said: "Unfortunately, it's not really my decision to make. It's the powers that be. As long as they want Mick around, and as long as Mick's involved in storylines that are inspiring and stuff that I really enjoy playing, and I've got my Carter little mob around me, I ain't going nowhere, baby!"

Danny spoke about his role as Mick

The actor added: "It's a great job, very grateful for it! As long as they want me, I'm here… I think I've been blessed with Mick, to be honest. I think he's an all-rounder, sort of soap character-wise. He's got a bit of everything about him. He can have a bit of Phil Mitchell about him, in terms of… he's very protective of his family. He's also got a bit of the Alfie Moon, where you're sort of rooting for him in the respect that he's quite loving and wears his heart on his sleeve. I would say Mick's best personality [trait] is, I like his feminine side. His worst side of his personality is maybe his aggression. He's quite aggressive. He goes off his head when things are not really going his way. That's what makes us perfect, doesn't it? Our flaws!"

READ: Danny Dyer reveals another royal connection to a king

Loading the player...

Danny recently opened up about why he took a hiatus from the soap back in 2018. Chatting with co-star Jake Wood on his Pound For Pound boxing podcast, Danny said: "I had a few nutty years. When you have a bit of fame you have a responsibility to speak up. It comes with maturity. It comes with experience. It takes us a long time to grow up as men. I have been reaping the rewards now and I am in a good place. It is all good."

READ: The moment Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart: photos