Who is Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk? The couple have a beautiful daughter together

A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper and his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk recently wowed together on the Golden Globes red carpet, with Irina literally dazzling in a golden Versace number and sporting a new, razor-sharp blunt bob. As Bradley and Irina usually like to keep a tight lid on their relationship, fans are left wanting to know more, especially when they make rare appearances like this over awards season. We've obsessed over 44-year-old Bradley and his beloved dog Charlie enough - so, now it's time to find out everything there is to know about the sensational Irina Shayk…

Who is Irina Shayk?

Irina Shayk is a Russian supermodel whose career started after winning Miss Chelyabinsk 2004. Prior to that, Irina enrolled at a music school where she played piano, then studied marketing. Since then, Irina has appeared on the covers of international magazines including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, Cosmopolitan and Elle. She has also walked the runway for major designers such as Marc Jacobs, Versace, Moschino, Miu Miu and Givenchy. Irina was one of Victoria's Angels for the brand's now infamous annual lingerie show - she even took part when she was pregnant! Making her acting debut in 2014, Irina appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in the Hercules film.

Irina walks the runway for Bottega Veneta in 2016

Who is Irina Shayk married to?

Irina Shayk is not married. She has dated Bradley Cooper since 2015, but they are pretty private about their relationship. However, Irina sparked engagement rumours when she uploaded a photo from their New Year’s holiday in 2018, which showed what looked like a gold engagement or wedding ring on her left hand. While some fans commented by simply adding ring emojis, others sent congratulatory messages to the couple. "I see a ring on *that* finger," one wrote, while another commented: "She's telling us she's married, congrats!" But, nothing was ever confirmed, and she has since been photographed many times without the ring.

Does Irina Shayk have a baby?

Irina and Bradley have a beautiful baby daughter together. The couple welcomed little Leah into the world on 21 March 2017. Talking about the meaning of family in an interview with HOLA!, Irina had previously said in October 2016: "I think family is our reason for being. I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family. My parents got married over 20 years ago and they're true role models." She added: "I would definitely like to start a family because it’s the most important thing in the world and what you should take care of, along with your friends and the people you love."

Bradley and Irina on a walk with Leah

What is Irina Shayk's age?

Irina was born in Russia on 6 January 1986, which made her 33 in 2018.

WATCH: Bradley Cooper - 'Lady Gaga is a revelation in A Star is Born

Loading the player...

Who is Irina Shayk to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Irina was in a relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but they split in 2015 following rumours that he had been unfaithful. Soon after they broke up, she said: "I love honest men and I love a man who is loyal to women".

Irina and Cristiano in 2014

What is Irina Shayk's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, $10million (which converts to around 7,764,350.00 in pounds sterling). This is thanks to modelling campaign contracts with brands including Intimissimi, Guess, L'Oréal Paris and La Perla.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.