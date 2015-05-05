Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk pictured together for first time

Say HELLO! to Hollywood's latest couple, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. The pair were first spotted on a theatre date just a few weeks ago, and in exclusive photos obtained by HELLO! magazine's sister publication HOLA!, Bradley and Irina have now been pictured cosying up to each other.

He is one of Tinseltown's most respected actors, while she is one of the most attractive models in the world – and both have recently come out of long-term relationships.



CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

HELLO! magazine's sister publication HOLA! have obtained exclusive photos of the couple



Last month the American Sniper star and the Russian beauty were seen on Broadway, sitting together in the audience of Finding Neverland. Bradley, 40, and Irina, 29, have apparently known each other for a long time after being introduced by mutual friends, and have been "hanging out" for a while.

New photos of the good-looking pair show the lovebirds strolling the streets of New York, while also attending a state White House dinner together. According to eye witnesses, Bradley and Irina chatted away and looked to be enjoying each other's company throughout the evening.

The Oscar nominee was previously in a relationship with British model Suki Waterhouse for two years, but the pair split in February of this year. Their break-up was only made public the following month and it seems Bradley and Suki are still good friends.



VIEW GALLERY

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted on a theatre date last month



They were spotted catching up at Coachella music festival after their split, while the Burberry model also supported her ex-boyfriend at the Oscars, even though they had separated in secret.

Irina, meanwhile, dated Cristiano Ronaldo for five years.The duo went their separate ways over Christmas, after which the raven-haired beauty spent her January birthday and New Year's Eve alone. She had confronted the Portuguese football player at their home in Madrid over allegations he had been unfaithful.

"Irina always chose to stand by her man," Irina's close friend told HELLO! Online. "There was no way around it as the truth was staring at her in the face. After much thought and consideration, she felt she couldn't ignore the signs."