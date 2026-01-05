Bradley Cooper celebrates his birthday: inside his life, loves and career highs

From frat-boy comedies to Oscar-nominated performances and acclaimed directing turns, Bradley Cooper has built one of Hollywood’s most impressive second acts.

Nicola Conville
Nicola Conville
2 minutes ago
As Bradley Cooper turns 51 on January 5, 2026, the Philadelphia-born star is celebrated not just for his talent, but for his vulnerability, discipline and longevity in an industry that rarely offers all three. Actor, director, producer and musician, Bradley's career has spanned blockbuster franchises, intimate character studies and deeply personal passion projects – all while maintaining close friendships, embracing fatherhood and speaking candidly about the sobriety that changed his life.

Bradley Cooper at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Early life

Born in Philadelphia in 1975, Bradley Cooper was raised in a close-knit Italian-American family and initially dreamed of becoming a filmmaker rather than a movie star. After graduating from Georgetown University, he earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Actors Studio Drama School in New York, honing his craft on stage and television before Hollywood came calling. His early years were marked by determination and discipline – traits that would later define his career longevity.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing together at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019© Getty

Career breakout

Bradley first found mainstream fame with Wedding Crashers and The Hangover trilogy, quickly becoming a box-office favourite. But rather than coast on charm, he pivoted toward complex, emotionally demanding roles in Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper and American Hustle. His directorial debut, A Star Is Born, cemented him as a serious creative force, a reputation further strengthened by the ambitious biopic Maestro.

Bradley's speech was fully in French© Getty Images

Awards & acclaim

Few actors have balanced commercial success with critical respect as seamlessly as Cooper. He has earned multiple Academy Award nominations across acting, producing and directing categories, as well as wins and nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards. While an Oscar win has so far eluded him, Bradley is widely regarded as one of his generation’s most consistently excellent performers.

gigi hadid bradley cooper spotted in nyc© Getty Images

Dating history

Bradley Cooper’s love life has long attracted attention, though the actor has remained notably private. He previously dated Renée Zellweger in the late 2000s, followed by high-profile relationships with Zoe Saldana and British model Suki Waterhouse. His most significant relationship in recent years was with Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea; despite their split in 2019, the pair have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. More recently, Bradley has been linked to Gigi Hadid, with the two spotted together regularly since late 2023.

bradley cooper and daughter lea red carpet debut 2023© Getty Images

Fatherhood

For Bradley, fatherhood has been a transformative journey. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the actor opened up about how becoming a dad to Lea in 2017 changed his perspective on life. "Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad," he admitted. "I don’t know what would have happened. I am not sure."

Sobriety © Variety via Getty Images

Sobriety

One of the most defining chapters of Bradley’s life began in his late twenties, when he embraced sobriety. He has spoken openly about getting sober at 29 thanks to encouragement from pal Will Arnett, crediting the decision with saving his life and career. 

"I was lucky," Bradley said in an interview with Bear Grylls. "I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I'm very lucky." 

His former chef and friend Daniel Boulud, told HELLO! exclusively that he is much more low-key these days compared with his party-boy era. He added: "[He's] chill. "I love him. [He's] cool. I mean, I've known him for like maybe 15 years…a long time."

