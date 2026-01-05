Bradley Cooper celebrates his birthday: inside his life, loves and career highs

One of the most defining chapters of Bradley’s life began in his late twenties, when he embraced sobriety. He has spoken openly about getting sober at 29 thanks to encouragement from pal Will Arnett, crediting the decision with saving his life and career.

"I was lucky," Bradley said in an interview with Bear Grylls. "I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I'm very lucky."

His former chef and friend Daniel Boulud, told HELLO! exclusively that he is much more low-key these days compared with his party-boy era. He added: "[He's] chill. "I love him. [He's] cool. I mean, I've known him for like maybe 15 years…a long time."

