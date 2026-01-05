As Bradley Cooper turns 51 on January 5, 2026, the Philadelphia-born star is celebrated not just for his talent, but for his vulnerability, discipline and longevity in an industry that rarely offers all three. Actor, director, producer and musician, Bradley's career has spanned blockbuster franchises, intimate character studies and deeply personal passion projects – all while maintaining close friendships, embracing fatherhood and speaking candidly about the sobriety that changed his life.
Bradley Cooper celebrates his birthday: inside his life, loves and career highs
From frat-boy comedies to Oscar-nominated performances and acclaimed directing turns, Bradley Cooper has built one of Hollywood’s most impressive second acts.
© FilmMagic
2 minutes ago
More Celebrity NewsSee more
Susan Lucci turns 79! See her transformation through the yearsSusan Lucci, the star of the iconic soap All My Children, is a Daytime Emmy winner, a best selling author, and mom-of-two.
Jane Fonda looks as glamorous as ever as she turns 88She's been a screen siren, a fitness pioneer and a fearless activist – and at 88, Jane Fonda is still rewriting the rules of ageing.
Jonah Hill looks like a different person in then-and-now photos as he celebrates birthdayThe Cut Off director and actor turned 42 on December 20 and we're taking a look at his major transformation over the years.
Dick Van Dyke's career through the years as the iconic actor turns 100From early TV hosting gigs to enchanting audiences in Mary Poppins and beyond, the legendary performer marks a century of showbiz magic
Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas eight years after exitFergie was the lead vocalist in The Black Eyed Peas from 2002 to 2017, joining group members Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo
Richard Gere's rarely-seen stepson celebrates milestone moment in sweet photoAlejandra Silva welcomed her 13-year-old son, Albert, with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland, before their divorce in 2015
Amanda Seyfried is 40! See her through the years in her most memorable rolesIt has been a busy month for the Mamma Mia! actress who is celebrating the releases of The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee
Read More