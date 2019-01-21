The tear-jerking reason Kevin Clifton visited a group of young Strictly fans The professional dancer is appearing in the Rock of Ages tour

He may not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live shows, but dance superstar Kevin Clifton made sure he brought smiles to some very deserving faces when he came to support his fellow dancers on tour. During Saturday night's show at the Arena Birmingham, Kevin paid a visit to a group of amazing children and teens from the inspirational Barrie Wells Trust. The children are recipients of the incredible 'Box4Kids' initiative, which offers seriously ill or disabled young people the unique opportunity to watch their favourite sports game or concert from the luxurious comfort of a VIP executive box.

Sharing a heartwarming image of the group on Instagram, a representative from the trust wrote: "Look who came to visit our Strictly Come Dancing #Box4Kids guests today!" They praised Kevin for having such a positive impact on the charity's recipients, saying, "Thank you, @keviclifton for stopping by and posing for pictures! You have helped make some very special memories!"

Tweeting back that it was "lovely to meet [you] all," Kevin showed his support for the incredible cause. The Strictly champion is known for his philanthropy, having previously served as an ambassador for children's charity Starlight and as a patron for the Wheelchair Dance Sport Association.

Going backstage at Saturday's tour show to chat and pose for pictures with his co-stars Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, Kevin naturally made a beeline for his Series 16 partner Stacey Dooley, who is performing on the tour with fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec.

Whilst Strictly Come Dancing Live travels through nine cities in January and February, Kevin will be making his stage debut in the touring production of Rock of Ages. Playing the role of Stacee Jaxx, Kevin will be performing in the musical until 6 April, with the tour opening in Glasgow on 22 January.