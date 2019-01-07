Kevin Clifton reveals sadness as Strictly partner Stacey Dooley starts live tour prep without him Poor Kevin!

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton has revealed his sadness as his partner Stacey Dooley kicks off the show's live tour without him, as she's teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec for the nationwide run. Stacey shared a sweet 'Boomerang' video of herself and new partner Aljaz posing for a photoshoot on Sunday, and Kevin couldn't help but comment! Simply adding a long run of crying-face emojis, he clearly was feeling pretty left out – evening repeating the comment for extra effect.

Kevin expressed his sadness on Stacey's post

While Stacey didn't reply to the comment, plenty of Kevin's fans did, with one writing: "Awww this breaks my heart," and another adding: "@sjdooley see you in Glasgow, will miss you @keviclifton but I’m sure @aljazskorjanec will take good care of Stacey."

Kevin cannot take part in the Strictly tour due to his commitments with musical Rock Of Ages – he will be playing Stacee Jaxx in the show for its 2019 run. The dancer made the announcement in September 2018, writing on Twitter: "Announcement!! I'm delighted to be joining the cast of @rockofagesuk as Stacee Jaxx in 2019!!!!" He also shared a picture of his dramatic new look as the character, sporting long hair and rocker skinny jeans.

The pair will not dance together during the tour

In December, Kevin told the Radio Times he was really happy with Aljaz as a replacement for Stacey, saying they are quite similar in their teaching style. "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian," he said.

After the announcement was made that the Grimsby dancer would not take part in the tour, Stacey released a statement that read: "I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaz through his paces." The arena shows kick off on January 18 in Birmingham.