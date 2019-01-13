Strictly's Kevin Clifton gets singing lessons after struggling – see video The professional dancer will star as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton is taking on a new challenge as Stacee Jaxx in award-winning theatre production, Rock of Ages. And to get into the part, the pro dancer has revealed that he's been having singing lessons after struggling with a particular note in one of the show' songs. Over the weekend, Kevin shared a video of himself and his voice coach Lucy, who he thanked for helping him massively. He said: "Hey everyone, so I've just had a wicked singing lesson, this is my singing teacher Lucy from Voice Unlocked. I'm doing Rock of Ages opening in Glasgow in just over a week's time and there's one of the songs that I was struggling with."

Kevin Clifton had a singing lesson after struggling with a song

VIDEO: Kevin Clifton's singing lesson

Kevin continued: "I felt like I needed a singing lesson just to get that bit sorted out. And Lucy has given me the key and unlocked it for me, so thanks Lucy." The star then asked Lucy if everything was alright now, and she replied: "It's going to be awesome, check him out – don’t miss it!" Fans were quick to comment on the video to wish Kevin the best of luck ahead of the first show. One wrote: "God luck Kevin. You will be amazing, looking forward to watching you." Another said: "Fantastic news Kevin, you are going to be fab." A third added: "I wish I could go, I would love to hear you sing."

The Strictly star in character as Stacee Jaxx

The pro dancer will make his stage debut on 22 January, and will be sharing the lead role of Stacee Jaxx with Blue's Antony Costa. He will be touring the country until 6 April, before reprising his role again from 11 June to the 27 July. His character is the protagonist and singer in the play's fictional band, Arsenal. Rock of Ages was first showcased on Broadway in 2009, and its popularity saw it nominated for five Tony Awards. Kevin first revealed his new lead role in September, and posted a picture of himself in character on Instagram. Fans couldn’t get over how different the star looked in a long brunette wig, as well as ripped jeans, a leather jacket, a bandana and a pair of biker boots.

