Frankie Bridge reveals the secret to Kevin Clifton's Strictly Come Dancing success

Frankie Bridge has admitted she was "so happy" to see Kevin Clifton win Strictly Come Dancing in December, after being a runner-up in four previous series. The Saturdays singer herself reached the finals alongside Kevin in 2014, and said there is a reason he has been so successful on the BBC show.

"I don’t think there’s anyone more deserving of it than him. He’s always been in the final, a lot of us have never been in the dance off, he’s just so talented," Frankie told HELLO!. "He puts on an amazing show and he’s such a great partner. He makes every partner look amazing. He just gets it. He doesn’t make it about him. He makes it about you. So I’m so pleased for him that it’s finally happened."

Frankie said Kevin Clifton was a "great partner" on Strictly

Frankie was in touch to congratulate Kevin following his glitterball win with Stacey Dooley, and said she has maintained a friendship with several of her fellow contestants, who included Pixie Lott, Simon Webbe and Caroline Flack. "Yeah I stay in touch with a lot of them. It does become like your little family for two months so you’ll always have that friendship with a lot of them," Frankie explained.

While Frankie achieved success in Strictly, her husband Wayne Bridge proved popular when he appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2016, finishing in fifth place. So would she ever be tempted to follow in his footsteps with a stint on the ITV show? "He really wants me to, but I don’t know. I’d like to do it to push myself and see if I can do it but at the minute there’s no plans," Frankie said. "I’d be scared of the spiders, I hate when they jump as well that would really freak me out. And all the eating stuff I wouldn’t be very good at."

Frankie is launching the new McDonalds Spicy Veggie Wrap

A self-confessed fussy eater, Frankie may well struggle with eating jungle critters, however, she is making the effort to eat less meat in 2019, and has teamed up with McDonalds to launch the new Spicy Veggie Wrap, which has now become a permanent addition to the fast food chain’s menu.

"I’m such a fussy eater but they’re really nice," Frankie said. "It’s just so there’s more choice for people, it’s a meat-free alternative. I know now a lot of people are doing meat-free Mondays and people seem to be more conscious about cutting down the amount of meat that they eat. So it’s a good option, and it’s under 400 calories."

