Caroline Flack approves of Strictly's AJ Pritchard shirtless picture - see here

After their cosy appearance at the National Television Awards after-party last week, Love Island host Caroline Flack and AJ Pritchard have continued to fuel romance rumours. The TV presenter, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, took to Instagram to "like" the professional dancer's shirtless picture, which he had posted on Monday evening. The mirror selfie was simply captioned, "Mahogany, Teak or Ebony... ?! #Developing," and received a flurry of comments underneath it.

The social media post comes days after an insider told HELLO! that the pair looked very close, and spent most of their night together. According to the fellow party-goer, both Caroline and AJ were stood close to the other Strictly stars, and were openly chatting with one another. Despite the 15-year age gap, the pair only had eyes for each other as whispered to each other at the bar – and didn't seem to bat an eyelid to see who was looking.

The potential romance comes shortly after Caroline, 39, broke off her engagement to Andrew Brady. The former couple, who became engaged in April 2018 following a whirlwind relationship, first met in February 2018 after Andrew took part in Celebrity Big Brother. They briefly split in March when the reality TV hunk was accused of getting close to another woman. Elsewhere, 24-year-old AJ has kept silent his love life. He was previously linked to his former Strictly dance partner Mollie King, and latest partner Lauren Steadman.

In December, AJ addressed those rumours surrounding himself and Lauren, telling Digital Spy: "People are going to make their own minds up, and seeing how happy people are together and how much fun they’re having, people are always going to think, 'Oh are they in a relationship? They look so happy together'. The reason we are happy together is because we are just having the time of our lives and learning new things each week, and being on the best show on TV." He also talked about prioritising dancing over dating while filming the show, adding: "When it comes down to relationships and all the things that do come along with a show like this, we don’t focus on it. We’re focused on our dancing and enjoying our experience. If we did focus on it, it would be sad that we focused on something that’s more negative."

