Karen Clifton's boyfriend shares tongue-in-cheek post after that bikini snap

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton stunned fans after uploading a picture from her pampering session at a luxury spa in Liverpool - so much so that even her boyfriend, David Webb, was forced to post a tongue-in-cheek message. Taking to his Instagram Stories a few moments later, the opera singer simply wrote: "Off to find a sauna." The professional dancer stripped down to a chic bikini, showing off her flawless curves as she joined Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk for a pampering session.

"Happy day off with my two besties @jmanrara & @lubamushtuk. Sauna photo was necessary," she wrote on Monday, while Janette said: "Spa day at @titanichotelliverpoolw/ my beauties #SpaDay #GirlyTime #mayawellnessspa." The sizzling picture immediately received an amazing reaction from friends and fans, with Love Island host Caroline Flack commenting, "Fit" and recent Strictly contestant Katie Piper adding, "OMG the hotness."

Karen, who recently confirmed her relationship with David, has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor for the nationwide tour. She stepped in for fellow pro Oti Mabuse by teaming up with cricketer Graeme Swann for the duration of the UK tour, which kicked off earlier this month. The tour comes shortly after Karen celebrated Christmas and New Years with her partner at her family home in New York.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the 36-year-old pro dancer opened up about how she is in a better place in her life right now following her split from husband Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she explained. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

