Strictly's AJ Pritchard to speak out about attack in TV interview The pro dancer and his brother Curtis Pritchard were the victims of an unprovoked attack

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard will be giving his first television interview since his horrific attack last Thursday night. The pro dancer will be appearing on Wednesday's This Morning to talk to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – who he knows well from their time on Strictly together in 2017. Eamonn revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, telling his followers that guests on his and Ruth's first day back will including AJ, along with Chris Tarrant and Bradley Walsh. Fans were quick to pass their best wishes onto AJ ahead of his appearance, with one writing: "Give AJ a hug from me," while another said: "Please send good wishes to AJ and his brother Curtis." A third added: "Give my love to AJ, I am a really big fan and I am so glad he's doing well. Some people are so cruel."

Strictly's AJ Pritchard branded his brother Curtis his real life superhero after the attack

AJ and his brother Curtis were targeted by a group of eight men during a night out in Cheshire just after Christmas. The brave brothers later spoke out about the horrific ordeal, where AJ revealed that his brother had saved his life by stepping in and trying to stop the men that were tackling him. "Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn't get to me. He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face," he told The Sun. "He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger."

Whilst AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs, his brother Curtis, who is also a professional dancer, will need to undergo an emergency operation to correct damage to his knee. Speaking to the publication, Curtis has admitted he is worried the injuries he sustained in the unprovoked attack will prevent him from dancing again.

The brothers have been inundated with support

Both AJ and Curtis have been inundated with messages of support from fans and many of AJ's Strictly co-stars. The pro dancer's latest celebrity dance partner Lauren Steadman sent a message of support on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and AJ and writing: "Hoping my dance partner will get his smile back soon @aj11ace wishing both AJ and @curtispritchard12 speedy recoveries."

