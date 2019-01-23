Strictly star flirts up a storm with Caroline Flack Caroline Flack broke up with her fiancé in 2018

Caroline Flack has been enjoying the single life since breaking up with her fiancé, Andrew Brady, back in July 2018, but it looks like the Love Island presenter might be ready to move on! The presenter was spotted flirting with Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard at the National Television Awards after party on Tuesday night, and an insider told HELLO! that the pair looked very close, and spent most of their night together. According to the fellow party-goer, the pair were stood close to the other stars from Strictly in attendance, were openly chatting with one another, and didn't appear to mind people looking.

AJ and Caroline were spotted flirting with one another

It was a night of celebration for AJ, as Strictly Come Dancing received an NTA for Best Talent Show. Married couple Aljaz and Janette Manrare were also among the revellers during the evening. It has been a busy time for the couple, who recently opened up to HELLO! about renewing their vows. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals the painful reason he isn’t taking part in the tour

Loading the player...

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes." Janette also opened up about the possibility of the couple welcoming a child in the future, explaining: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see."

READ: Strictly's Aljaz melts our hearts with this red carpet gesture at NTA Awards