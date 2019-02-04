Rapper denies killing daughter of Holby City actor John Michie Louella Fletcher-Michie sadly passed away in September 2017

Rapper Ceon Broughton has denied a charge of manslaughter relating to the death of his girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie. Louella, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, sadly passed away in September 2017 after taking drugs at Bestival music festival. Her boyfriend Ceon, 29, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, north London, has denied one count of manslaughter and another count of supplying Class A party drug, 2-CP, to Louella.

Ceon is expected to stand trial at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday. Louella's father John – who is known for his appearances in Holby City, Coronation Street and Casualty – is due to give evidence. His wife Carol Fletcher-Michie and his daughter Daisy were also named on the witness list.

A group of 28 jurors were questioned over whether they watch Holby City and were asked to step aside if they did. A panel of 12 jurors were then selected and sworn in ahead of the trial that is expected to last three to four weeks.

Louella passed away at the age of 25. At the time, her father John, 62, told the Sun: "We've lost an angel. It's not murder – they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

Police at the four-day music festival were alerted just before 1am amid concerns for Louella's welfare. Dorset Police said a man was arrested "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances". Louella's body was discovered in a wooded area at the festival site in Dorset.

