Marks & Spencer's blue leopard print dress is stunning - just ask Susanna Reid The dress that dazzled Good Morning Britain...

We don't know about you, but our animal print obsession is certainly not going away, and when fabulous TV stars like Susanna Reid rock it on-screen, we can't help but want to buy more! The brunette beauty brightened up a dreary Monday on Good Morning Britain, wearing a stunning blue leopard print dress by high street store Marks & Spencer. The £25 jersey dress made a statement with with its splashes of yellow and black. The stretchy material was cut in a midi style with a body-con, ruched draping detail at the side which gave the TV star a lovely silhouette. You'll be pleased to know the fancy frock is part of the brand's current collection and is available online in all sizes. Result!

We loved Susanna's leopard print dress

There must have been something in the air on Monday as the show's first guest of the day - Gemma Collins - also wore a dazzling leopard print dress.

£35, Marks & Spencer

The Dancing on Ice contestant decided to rock a shirt style number that had long-sleeves, a button-up front and a matching leopard print tie waist. Gorgeous! We loved her vampy eye makup and luscious long hair which was teased into a half-up, half down style.

The 48-year-old always looks stunning on-screen and she told YOU magazine a lot of her confidence comes from accepting yourself. "Personally, as well as at work, you get to an age where you think, "This is who I am now." I'm doing all right. I’m not pretending in any area of my life, in a way that perhaps we all do in our 20s. I don’t think you have to have ticked every box. You don’t have to be right all the time, you don’t have to be strong all the time, you can just be you. It's liberating."

