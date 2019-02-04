Strictly star Seann Walsh's new mystery woman revealed Katya Jones who?

After hitting the headlines for his drunken kiss with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones last year, Seann Walsh has been keeping a relatively low-profile. However, last week, the comedian was happy to show the world he has a new lady in his life - US stand-up star Madison Sinclair. In pictures, obtained by the Sun, the pair could be seen locking lips outside Dan Tana restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Moments later, they then made a pit stop at a local store to pick up some essentials - including a pineapple.

"They were standing around chatting before Seann went in for the lunge," a source told the publication, also adding: "Seann was looking pretty smug, and kept giggling. They seemed set for a lively night." A day after the pictures emerged, Madison took to Instagram to share a tongue-in-cheek post, which read: "Glad me and this pineapple can finally go public." Meanwhile, just hours before their public kiss, Seann shared a photo of Madison on his own Instagram feed. The TV star, who was seated next to Madison in the photo, captioned the shot: "Gonna miss this crew @murraycummings @madisonsinclair @davewaitecomedy @tessiewessieee @katie_scar @clairejdonald @reyes_knight."

Last year, Seann's drunken smooch with professional dancer Katya was the talking point during Strictly. His actions subsequently forced his then-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries to end their five-year romance. She won a legion of followers after posting a defiant statement, confirming their split. Speaking about the split from Rebecca, Seann revealed on It Takes Two: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that." He added: "I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

