Keith Lemon in real life is 'quiet and reserved', says friend Fearne Cotton Fearne is good friends with her former Celebrity Juice co-host, real name Leigh Francis

Keith Lemon is known for his outrageous antics on Celebrity Juice, but in real life, he is very different, says good friend Fearne Cotton. The star spoke out about the Behind the Keyhole presenter – real name Leigh Francis - and how when the cameras are turned off, he is a "quiet and reserved". Talking to the Metro in March, she said: "In real life he’s quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters. He’s a hyper creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh." Fearne also said that Keith is the "opposite of his character" and that as a result, people get confused when they meet him in real life. "He might not want to have a selfie," she said.

Fearne Cotton has been friends with Keith Lemon for years

For ten years, Fearne worked with Keith and their good friend Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice, but made the decision in December to step down from the role in order to concentrate on new projects. Speaking of her decision on Lorraine, the mum-of-two explained: "I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively." She continued: "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 – I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

In real life, Leigh Francis is the total opposite of his alter-ego

The character of Keith Lemon came into the public eye after Davina McCall spotted Leigh's talent at a stand-up show. A father-of-two and married to wife Jill Carter, Leigh rarely does interviews as himself, usually opting to choose one of his character's personas instead. In a rare interview he spoke about why he prefers being interviewed as one of his alter-egos, telling On Magazine: "People have said to me I should do more interviews as myself but I feel a bit egotistical sat talking about myself. I'm not Leigh Francis the stand-up comedian. I sell my ideas – so when I'm promoting my ideas I tend to do it in character. I don't really harp on about my personal life. Not that I'm especially private or anything it's just I don't think people are interested really."

During an appearance on Sunday Brunch, Fearne also joked that she sometimes found it hard distinguishing Keith and Leigh apart. Speaking about the differences between the two, she said: "There is a difference when you are sat with Leigh. He's a dad, he's got kids and then when he is Keith when he can get away with anything, he is just pushing the boundaries and ridiculous."

