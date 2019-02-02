Keith Lemon would never go on Through the Keyhole – find out why Keith Lemon opened up about his two shows - Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole

Keith Lemon has joked about appearing as a guest on his own shows, Through the Keyhole and Celebrity Juice, and admitted that he would never go on the show himself. Chatting about the games played on the comedy panel show on the Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "I don't do the things, the guests do the things. I always say, 'I wouldn't come on this show!' I always get fun out of people… I wouldn't go on Celebrity Juice and I wouldn’t let anyone in my house."

The presenter, whose real name is Leigh Francis, also opened up about how things can go wrong on Through the Keyhole, admitting: "We were in Su Pollard's house and we accidentally set fire to her curtains and that wasn't for the show, it was because we put the lights too close to the curtains then we had to tell her we'd burnt the curtains down. She was a lovely woman. She got some new curtains." He added that he would love to visit Jonathan himself to star on the show, telling him: "A lot of people ask me whose house would I like to do and I always say your name. I like seeing all your magic tricks. You collect such interesting things."

Keith also invited Jonathan to take Holly Willoughby's place on Celebrity Juice while she was filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He asked the host: "What are you doing on Wednesdays? We could put a wig on you?" He also opened up about carrying on with the show after Fearne Cotton's exit, telling the Daily Star: "Juice is a family, if Holly left then it wouldn't be Juice, but while it's still me and Holly, it's still Juice, well 'new school juice'. I think it's good that she has that balance. She does daytime and then naughty night time with us."

