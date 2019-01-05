Keith Lemon mocks Paddy McGuinness with hilarious topless photo We love Keith!

Keith Lemon just made these first few cold and miserable days of January a little bit better, with his hilarious Instagram post which mocks Paddy McGuinness. Celebrity Juice presenter Keith poked fun at Paddy, who is prone to sharing before-and-after shots of his physique. Keith did his own version of the body transformation photos and uploaded them to Instagram on Friday evening. In both topless photos, he appeared to look...exactly the same! Alongside the photos he wrote: "Totally forgot to post this last year. This a before and after pic of four months of doing nowt, eat just the same [expletive] as always, apart from no bread. Never eat bread! I really enjoyed it but definitely could’ve got a bit leaner but I cun’t be bothered. Before I was a waist 34" and still am but I feel fit and strong. @mcguinness.paddy you are an inspiration to me. I’m gonna keep it up!"

Keith's hilarious topless photo

Fans found the joke hilarious, with one writing: "On the up side, looks like you have got a bit of a tan from not eating bread ( might try it ) lol." Another joked: "You look like Aqua-man if he had a reaction to the salt water and went rust." And a third added: "Go for it, I have the same mentality, let’s keep it going for 2019 . Yeah with plentiful wine. Is that one of my five a day?" Keith also had a few surprising admirers, including one who wrote: "You're gorgeous in both pictures - real caveman style," and another who said: "What a vision of a man! Hairy and doughy. Just the way I like them."

The photo Paddy posted a day before Keith

Keith will be back on our screens on Saturday 12 January at 6:30pm to present the new series of Through the Keyhole. We can't promise that he will keep his top on if he wants to carry on showing off his fitness results...

