Strictly's Katya Jones teases exciting news during dancing break This year is going to be busy for Katya!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed that there is some exciting news that will be revealed on Monday. The pro dancer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update with her fans, and wrote: "As nice it is to have some down time, I miss dancing! Can’t wait to perform on Sunday for Gloria Hunniford and then rehearsals for something exciting on Monday! Did you all have a good week?" Katya is dancing on Sunday for The Caron Keating Foundation, which was founded by Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford in memory of her beloved daughter Caron. While she didn’t go into details about what the exciting something was on Monday, it won't be long before her fans find out.

Katya Jones has revealed that she has something exciting to look forward to on Monday

Katya has been enjoying a bit of time off from dancing after her hectic Strictly schedule. She took to Instagram in January to reveal that she has lots to look forward to this year. "I'm enjoying a little bit of down time right now, because there will be so much dancing for the rest of the year," she wrote, adding: "And I can't wait!!! Strictly tour, Strictly cruises, dance breaks, @moveitshow, and of course our own @somniumdancein the @sadlers_wells!!!"

Strictly's Neil recently revealed his plans for children with Katya in the future

Katya and her husband Neil Jones will be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

Katya has a lot to look forward to in her personal life too. Neil recently told Daily Mail that they are planning on starting a family in the near future, as well as renewing their wedding vows. He said: "We might renew our wedding vows but we've been married for only five years and I think that's a little bit too soon." He continued: "I want a big family. I want about three kids. I'm one of five and my sister has five kids, so it's going to happen, maybe not yet but in a couple of years. It will be harder for Katya when we have a baby because of the show. She has a very physical job. But we're both looking forward to that stage in our lives. I think Katya will be a great mum."

Loading the player...

A look back at all the Strictly glitterball winners

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.