Seann Walsh's ex reveals love for dancing after admitting it was her 'worst enemy' Rebecca ended her relationship with the Strictly contestant in October

She was left heartbroken when her then-boyfriend Seann Walsh was caught kissing Katya Jones during Strictly Come Dancing last year. Putting the past few months well and truly behind her, Rebecca Humphries has revealed she has found a new fondness for dance! Taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, the actress confessed that her therapist encouraged her to take up a new hobby, something she could "enjoy without being good at it". She wrote: "It blew my mind, this concept. Because, as a tragic high achiever from about the age of four, I have developed a delightful little complex that means I only really enjoy something when I'm really good at it…"

Rebecca Humphries split from Seann Walsh last year

"And even then it's not that I enjoy it that much, more feel an overwhelming sense of relief that I didn't fail at it," she added. "So I worked on what she said. I tried new things." Revealing she joined a new London-based dance class, which played Beyoncé, Rebecca confessed she enjoyed "getting better at something" even though the thought of dance was once her "worst enemy". She explained: "And I kept going. Through everything. I went when I felt diminished. When I felt empowered. I went in disguise when I was being followed around town."

"I went even when dancing felt like my worst enemy (then I reasoned it wasn’t fair to take naff behaviour out on dancing. Dancing was my friend)," she continued. "And now, guess what? *looks around, whispers urgently* I'm Beyoncé!! Don't be afraid to fail. Even if you're shit to start with. It’s the best thing in the world. And some day you might be able to do it in heels." During Strictly, Seann dominated headlines for his drunken kiss with married dance partner Katya. His actions subsequently forced Rebecca to end their five-year romance. She won a legion of followers after posting a defiant statement, confirming their split.

The actress explained how she wasn't a "victim" in all of this. "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim," she wrote. "I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up." She added: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." Rebecca then concluded: "Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

