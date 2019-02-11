Love Island's Zara McDermott breaks Instagram silence following split from Adam Collard Adam Collard and Zara McDermott called it quits after six months

It has been confirmed that Love Island couple Zara McDermott and Adam Collard have split after a six-month romance, and she has since spoken about their break-up on Instagram. She wrote: "I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work."

Adam and Zara have called it quits

She continued: "Sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be. For everyone asking if I'm okay, I don't know that I am. But I know that soon I will be. I will be strong enough and prove to myself that I can get through this." The Sun initially broke the news that the couple had split, and revealed that the pair had reportedly been arguing with one another for weeks ahead of a romantic planned break to the Maldives. Although the couple have maintained their social media silence, they have unfollowed one another on Instagram. Adam was thought to have fallen out with Zara after he was spotted on a night out with fellow Love Island co-stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird, and was seen with Instagram star, Brittany Archer.

READ: Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson announces split from Wes Nelson - see her statement

Loading the player...

He also recently found himself in hot water after having an explosive argument with Ferne McCann at the NTAs. Speaking about the incident on Twitter, Ferne said: "To be clear, I have never thrown glass at anyone. I am not proud of reacting the way I did to the serious abuse and intimidation I was subjected to and I should not have thrown a drink. However, I am not sure how someone who said the things he did about my daughter and me is seeking to portray himself as a victim." Speaking on the MailOnline about settling their differences, the mum of baby Sunday said: "I would be open to that. My statement on Twitter told the truth. I have moved on. There is absolutely no bad feelings now on my part."

READ: Dani Dyer breaks silence on reports she has moved out of home with Jack Fincham

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.