Love Island's Chris Hughes reveals brother's devastating testicular cancer diagnosis Chris recently raised awareness of the disease on This Morning

Love Island star Chris Hughes has revealed that his brother Ben has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, shortly after the reality star appeared on This Morning to take part in a live testicular exam with Dr Chris Steele. He wrote on Instagram: "A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunch time, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on TV, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right."

Chris posted an adorable snap of him and his brother Ben

He continued: "To which I told him, 'Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor'. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer. That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it."

The statement came alongside two sweet childhood photographs of Chris and Ben together – and both friends and fans were quick to send their messages of love and support. Scarlett Moffatt simply posted four heart emojis, while Chris' co-star and close pal Kem Cetinay wrote: "Love you my brothers Chris and Ben… we got this."

Chris' appearance on This Morning came in November 2018, with the star being praised for his bravery after taking part in the segment. After opening up about his own health battles on the show, he wrote on Instagram: "This morning’s live examination was important for me to speak openly about checking yourself.

"Testicular issues have plagued myself a d my family for many years, from cancer to infertility, so helping and urging others to check themselves means a lot to me, as not only does it affect you, it can affect the people around you and your life going forward, whilst most importantly saving lives. Thank you for having me @thismorning and @movember you’re all amazing in what you do."