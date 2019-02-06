Dani Dyer breaks silence on reports she has moved out of home with Jack Fincham It's been a tough week for Jani

Dani Dyer has spoken out and defended her family and boyfriend Jack Fincham, after it was reported she has moved out of their shared home. Dani's mum Jo Mas was pictured collecting what looked to be her daughter's belongings from the couple's home; Jo and Danny Dyer have also reportedly urged their Love Island star daughter to move back into their Essex family house.

But taking to Twitter following the reports, Dani wrote: "Sick of having to comment about my life! And people judging me and judging MY family! Nobody knows any facts or truth about me. Sick of people judging my relationship that they know nothing about! I don't deserve any of this."

Dani, 23, continued: "I can't believe I'm commenting on a paper but when my family are constantly brought up I can't bear it. MY family have done nothing but always love and support Jack through good times and bad. So don't send me messages and judge something you know nothing about!"

Pen salesman Jack, who has been the subject of several drug reports, retweeted his girlfriend's messages and told fans: "Please don't believe everything you read, I love Dani and her family and me and Dani are fine we love each other, it's a shame that this has been written as it's so untrue."

The couple met after starring in Love Island together and going on to win the reality TV show last summer. Jack and Dani – nicknamed Jani by their legions of fans – wasted no time in making their relationship more serious, by moving in together just weeks after the show finished. The couple's flat in Canary Wharf, London has featured in their ITVBe series, Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.

