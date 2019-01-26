Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson announces split from Wes Nelson - see her statement She announced the news on Instagram

Love Island couple Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson have announced they are separating. Megan took to her Instagram stories to reveal their decision, even poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's memorable split announcement in her post. She wrote: "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate."

Megan announced she had split from boyfriend Wes

She continued, in the same manner as Gwyneth's 2014 Goop statement: "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we ever have been. We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We haven't really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

Megan later added a second post that read: "In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend. It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

"I will be down at Dancing On Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa!" she concluded. The couple have been at the centre of split rumours since Megan criticised Wes' Dancing On Ice partner, suggesting she had split with her boyfriend as 'tactics' to get headlines.