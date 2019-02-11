Penny Lancaster invites HELLO! to her LA home to celebrate Rod's knighthood Penny is currently starring in Famous and Fighting Crime

Sir Rod Stewart's wife and Famous and Fighting Crime star Penny Lancaster revealed that her husband's knighthood had given her a chance to revive her old childhood nickname – Lady Penelope - in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine back in August 2016. The interview took place at the couple's Beverly Hills mansion, where the Loose Women presenter revealed how her school friends used to compare her to the glamorous Thunderbirds character who was driven around in a pink Rolls-Royce by chauffeur Parker. "I used to get called Lady Penelope at school because the other kids thought I spoke nicely," Penny, 45, told HELLO!. "After the news [of Rod's knighthood] broke, the driver that takes us into London would say to me, 'Evening, me Lady,' and I would reply jokingly, 'London please, Parker.'"

Penny Lancaster spoke to HELLO! about Rod's knighthood

Sir Rod told HELLO! of his knighthood, "I feel very lucky." It was difficult for the couple to keep the news a secret though. Penny recalled how she struggled to keep the news of her husband’s honour under wraps. "We found out three weeks before the official announcement and we weren’t allowed to tell anybody – not even Rod’s manager or our kids. It was so hard to keep it hush-hush – we wanted to shout it from the rooftops."

When they did get the chance to celebrate, they did it in style. Penny arranged a celebratory dinner at The Ritz London hotel and duped the invitees into thinking that she and Rod were simply marking their ninth wedding anniversary with a glamorous get- together. "Everyone was so delighted for Rod when they found out what they were really there for. That was a wonderful evening," Rod said. "Penny threw a surprise dinner in LA too with all our friends over here – the theme was 'A Knight to remember'. I feel very lucky."

Penny and Rod are renewing their wedding vows

Happily settled in their new UK home, an 18th century English estate in Essex, the couple also spoke of their plan to renew their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary next year - something they already did privately when they moved into their new house. "I wanted the priest to bless the house because I felt there was a lot of history and old spirits there: we wanted to say thank you to the old and welcome in the new. So we walked into the garden, under the largest oak tree there, and we said our vows again, just Rod, myself and the priest. It was beautiful," said Penny. Their wedding renewal will be extra-special for the couple's youngest son Aiden, who wasn't born when his parents got married. "It would be lovely to make a toast to ten years of marriage and to friendships and to those who have passed away... With all the dismal news and sadness in the world right now, we need to come together and celebrate these things. And it will be special for Aiden, as Alastair was at our wedding – but Aiden wasn’t born yet," Penny said.