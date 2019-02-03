Exclusive: Kelly Brook has never looked better as she enjoys her new lease of life She looked amazing in our exclusive photo shoot

She famously quit The Big Breakfast as a 19-year-old newcomer. But 20 years later, Kelly Brook tells HELLO! magazine in an exclusive photoshoot and interview that she has been 'thrown a lifeline' in the form of her job presenting the drivetime slot on Heart Radio. “It’s been really lovely because I feel like I have been given another lifeline,” she says. “You think, ‘Oh, that’s it, maybe I had my go and it’s someone else’s turn.’ When an opportunity like this comes along, all of a sudden you’ve got another shot. I think it’s given me a new lease of life. To be doing something I love, making people feel good, is just the best. It’s the best job I could ever want. I never want it to end.”

The model and presenter also tells HELLO! how she lost 16lbs before starting the job, having recently grown unhappy with her weight, saying: “I train three or four times a week, I eat vegan food… I am pretty happy with my weight now. I look at pictures and don’t think they need any editing, but I did for a bit. I think I put the pressure on myself; I looked a certain way for so long and I didn’t notice the pounds creeping on – and then all of a sudden, my jeans wouldn’t fit. I didn’t like how I looked, so I just wanted to do something about it.”

However, there is one drawback to her new job: how much Jeremy misses her when she is at work. “He is missing me a bit because we’re used to being together all the time, so that’s a bit weird.”

