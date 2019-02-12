Strictly's Stacey Dooley looks at engagement ring after revealing baby plans with boyfriend Sam Tucknott Stacey has so much going on right now!

Stacey Dooley has been dating her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Tucknott for three years, and on Monday's episode of The One Show, the Strictly Come Dancing winner was presented an engagement ring by hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones during the interview. The ring had sparked topic of conversation as it was from Poundland – who have released a new set of £1 rings. Stacey took time looking at the ring, which was presented in a red heart shaped box, and said: "I sort of don't mind that at all, actually." Matt was also in favour of the ring, saying that he thought it was "lovely," while Alex said that she would be "annoyed" if she found out that it had only cost £1.

Strictly's Stacey Dooley looked at a Poundland engagement ring on The One Show

The Strictly star's interest in the engagement ring follows shortly after she opened up about her thoughts on starting a family. Stacey told The Times Magazine that it was something she would very much like to happen in the future – but not quite yet. While discussing the subject of watching One Born Every Minute, she said: "I close my legs and think, I'm never going to do that." She added: "In the future [having children] is something I would like, but work is so brilliant at the minute, it would be too soon."

Stacey has just come back from the Strictly tour

Stacey was supported throughout the Strictly competition by her boyfriend, who was often in the audience cheering her on. The happy couple live together in Brighton, and although Stacey normally keeps her relationship out of the public eye, she previously opened up about their biggest vice while chatting to Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners. She confessed that while Tom is into his fitness, when it comes to healthy eating the pair aren't "great" at doing so.

She said: "Sam and I basically live off Deliveroo. And it isn’t great, I know. So if he's cooking, he'll cook like a chicken, sweet potato and a bit of broccoli, which is fine. He is fit, he is super fit, but not like annoyingly so, not like muscles." When it comes to her boyfriend's vices, she said: "He also loves Coco Pops, he's got this thing that no matter how full we are, or what we've eaten, if we've had dinner, he always eats cereal straight after."

