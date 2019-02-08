Why Karen Clifton's boyfriend is supporting Kevin Clifton's Strictly dance partner He's clearly a huge Strictly fan!

Karen Clifton is one lucky woman! Over the past few weeks, the Strictly Come Dancing professional has been supported by her boyfriend David Webb at various tour nights. But on Thursday, the handsome Opera singer gave a special shout out to Kevin Clifton's former dancer partner Stacey Dooley and Aljaz Skorjanec during the London leg of the live tour. Sharing a snippet of their Paso Doble on Instagram Stories, David wrote: "I tell you what, I bloody love that @aljazskorjanec and @sjdooley."

Karen Clifton and Stacey Dooley are on the Strictly tour

David has been busy looking after Karen's pet dogs whilst she has been on tour with her fellow Strictly stars. And during a rare break from the hectic schedule, Karen and David indulged in some rest and relaxation at her hotel. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the professional dancer made their relationship Instagram official by sharing their first snap together. "Introducing the new kids on the wrestling block, Nacho Libre and Nacho Cheese," she wrote next to the image.

Following her split from Kevin, Strictly star Karen has never looked happier, having found love again with David. In December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." David has also surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers which were delivered to her dressing room last week. The Venezuelan beauty filtered the video with love hearts and tagged David, confirming that he had sent them.

During her chat with HELLO!, the 36-year-old disclosed she was in a better place in her life right now following the split. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she explained. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

