Strictly's Kevin Clifton opens up about surprising connection with partner Stacey Dooley If that's not fate…

Kevin Clifton has revealed he shared a very surprising connection with his former Strictly partner Stacey Dooley – which made him realise his new musical theatre role in Rock Of Ages was "meant to be". Aw! Speaking to Grimsby Live, he revealed the sweet coincidence between 2018's winning celebrity and his new character. "Actually, one of my favourite facts is that I obviously just danced with Stacey Dooley on Strictly Come Dancing, and her full name is actually Anastacia Jaclyn Dooley, and her nickname is Stacey Jacs, so it seems like it was all meant to be!" he said.

Kevin and Stacey performing on Strictly

Kevin is currently starring in the touring version of the musical, and has missed the BBC show's own nationwide tour because of his performing commitments. Stacey is instead dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec, who has replaced Kevin in the cast. The winning professional has continued to show his support for his former partner, however, even attending one of the Birmingham shows to watch Stacey.

The star recently revealed he has his eggs in many baskets, since he also has a sideline passion for property investment. In January, he shared a post from investor Rob Moore, which explained the benefits of having 'assets' rather than 'liabilities'. "One of the most valuable lessons I learned from @robmooreprogressive," he captioned the image, which reads: "Preserve capital at all costs. If you want to buy liabilities, invest in assets that pay for your liabilities." The illustration showed the financial side-effects of buying something like a car instead of investing in real estate.

As Stacey Jaxx in Rock of Ages

The professional dancer has spoken about his passion for property development in the past, and replied to one of his commenters: "I've been investing in property for a while now." In May 2018, he revealed to You magazine that he even considers it a second job. After being asked what he would do if he wasn't on Strictly, Kevin said: "I already have a second career, running a property investment business with a friend."

