Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals her big plan following final night of tour This will be wonderful!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Stacey Dooley has exciting plans ahead of her now that the Strictly tour has come to an end. The award-winning journalist has been working hard over the past few weeks, touring the country and dancing each night, and so it isn’t surprising that a holiday is high on her to-do list. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the star shared a picture of herself and a friend lounging in the sun, and wrote in the caption: "Booking hols, avec girls like…" Fans were quick to agree with her idea, with one writing: "After all this dancing, you deserve a holiday," while another said: "You really deserve a holiday." A third joked: "Can I come too?"

Strictly's Stacey Dooley is planning a well deserved holiday

MORE: Prince William and Kate's sweet moment you might have missed at the BAFTAs

Stacey has been dancing with new partner Aljaz Skorjanec during the tour, while her original dance partner and fellow Strictly winner Kevin Clifton has been starring in the theatre production of Rock of Ages. The Strictly tour competition has been dominated by Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who won nearly every show, minus one – which was triumphed by Stacey and Aljaz. The Strictly live's official Twitter account announced their win on Sunday, writing: "And the winners of the final 2019 @SCD_Live_Tour show were... @joe_sugg and @dbuzz6589 With a phenomenal 28/29 tour wins they are the undisputed Glitterball champions of the 2019 tour!".

Stacey and her Strictly tour dance partner Aljaz

Although it can be difficult adjusting to a new dance partner quickly, Stacey and Aljaz hit it off right away. During training ahead of the tour, the couple spoke to HELLO! about their first few days dancing together. Stacey said: "We've never danced before but we had a great time and Aljaz is a dream. He is very similar to Kevin in terms of his temperament – he's chilled and just wants to enjoy it with no pressure. I can't wait to get going."

READ: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reflect on special memory in relationship that will soon change

And while Kevin would have loved to have gone on the tour as well, he was just as happy as Stacey was with Aljaz as the chosen replacement. In December, he told Radio Times that they were quite similar in their teaching style. "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.