What is Jessica Alba's net worth? She is also a very successful businesswoman

After an acting hiatus, Jessica Alba stars in new television series L.A.'s Finest alongside Gabrielle Union, which is available to stream on Spectrum from 13 May. The show is a spin-off from 2003 action film Bad Boys II. As fans prepare to see more of the actress back on the screen, let's find out everything you need to know about Jessica Alba - including her net worth…

What movies has Jessica Alba been in?

Jessica started her acting career from a very young age. A 13-year-old Jessica made her silver-screen debut in Camp Nowhere in 1993, then in The Secret World of Alex Mack the following year. She later received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in television series Dark Angel. Jessica's first breakout film role was in Honey as the 2003 film's title character. She then went on to star in Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection. Jessica also often collaborates with director Robert Rodriguez, who she worked with for Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Machete Kills, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

What is Jessica Alba's business?

Jessica teamed up with Christopher Gavigan to launch their business The Honest Company in 2012, which sells baby and body care products. Her book The Honest Life became a New York Times Bestseller in 2013. In 2015, she launched skin care and beauty products called Honest Beauty.

Jessica and her husband

What is Jessica Alba's net worth?

With some big Hollywood films behind her, and a thriving business, Jessica is enjoying a very successful and lucrative career. According to Moneyinc, the actress and entrepreneur is worth a cool $350 million (which is just under £272 million). The Honest Company is reportedly worth $1 billion, and Jessica owns between 15 to 2 per cenT of the company.

What is Jessica Alba doing now?

Jessica has been focusing on her highly successful business instead of acting over recent years. She's also been raising her three young children! But the star will be back on our screens in her new TV show L.A.'s Finest, due to air later this year.

Who is Jessica Alba's husband?

Jessica married Cash Warren - who is the son of American TV actor Michael Warren - in May 2008. They met four years earlier while on the set of Fantastic Four.

What is Jessica Alba's age?

Jessica was born in California on 28 April 1981, which means she will turn 38 in 2019.

How many children does Jessica Alba have?

Jessica has three children: Honor Marie, ten, Haven Garner, seven and Hayes Alba, one. We can confirm that they are totally adorable - you can see for yourself on her Instagram (@jessicaabla), where she sometimes posts cute family photos.

