What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? She is said to be worth more than her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is a cultural icon who needs no introduction, but what exactly does Kim do for a living and what is her net worth? From the infamous TV show that catapulted her into the spotlight, to a lucrative marriage with one of the world's biggest rap stars - here's everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian and how she made her fortune.

What is Kim Kardashian's age?

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian welcomed their daughter Kim into the world on 21 October 1980 - which makes her 38 years old in 2019. She grew up with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, her brother Rob, and her two half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. Her step-parent is Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner).

What is Kim Kardashian famous for?

Kim with her mum Kris and sisters Khloe and Kendall

Kim Kardashian - who was once a friend of heiress Paris Hilton - first hit headlines in 2007 when a sex tape that involved her and her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked on the internet. Later that year, Kim and her family began to appear in the ongoing hit E! television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This also led to two spin off shows, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. She has since made further TV appearances, including a short stint on Dancing with the Stars with Shirley Ballas' son, Mark Ballas, and as a guest judge on America's Next Top Model. Kim has appeared on international magazine covers and even made a cameo appearance in the Ocean's 8 film. She is considered by many as a cultural icon of the digital 'selfie' age.

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian West was worth $350million in 2018 - which is around £268,520,000. Part of this fortune is thanks to her makeup brand KKW Beauty, which focuses on contouring kits. She owns 100% of the business and Forbes estimated that it had made $100million in revenue last year. Kim is number 54 on the fourth annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, also owns a makeup company and is widely predicted to become the world's "youngest ever self-made billionaire".

What is Kim Kardashian's Instagram?

Kim's social media presence plays a huge part in her fortune. With over 125 million followers on her Instagram (@kimkardashian), she really doesn't need to worry about wasting money on marketing her brand. Kim also posts sponsored photos and has come under scrutiny for the products she chooses to promote in exchange for money - including 'weight loss lollies'. In 2017, Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources – the same firm that arranges most of the Kardasian family's deals and endorsements – told Us Weekly that Kim charged up to $500,000 per post in that year.

Who are Kim Kardashian's kids?

Kim with Kanye and their children

Kim married her third husband, rapper Kanye West, in 2014. According to Capital Extra, the controversial public figure was said to be worth $160million in 2018 ($190million less than Kim!). They have three children together: North West, Saint West and Chicago West. The couple announced they are expecting their fourth child this year, who will be born via surrogacy.

