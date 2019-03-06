Kylie Jenner's net worth - how did she become the youngest ever billionaire? She is now a billionaire!

Kylie Jenner is now the world's youngest ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. This means that the 21-year-old beauty entrepreneur has reached the milestone earlier than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire aged 23. Forbes predicted the youngest Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would become a billionaire last year, when her net worth was an estimated $1 billion. Speaking to the magazine about her achievement, she said: "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back." So how did the pop culture icon make her fortune? Let's find out...

What is Kylie Jenner famous for?

Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Olympic champion Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) and TV personality Kris Jenner. When Kylie was around nine years old, her family became famous after starring in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Since then, her profile has raised thanks to the continuing success of the show, business opportunities and a huge social media following. In fact, Kylie's photo of her baby daughter was the 'most liked' Instagram post ever, until it was recently usurped by a photo of an egg…

Kyle's first photo of daughter Stormi has received over 13 million likes on Instagram

What is Kylie Jenner's job?

Kylie is a business woman and has had many successful ventures over the last few years. She launched a hugely popular Topshop fashion line with her sister Kendall Jenner in 2015, and has fronted campaigns for big brands such as Puma. Kylie later announced in 2015 that she would be launching her first lipstick line as part of her new company Kylie Lip Kit. This name was then changed to Kylie Cosmetics, which expanded its product range and became hugely popular. She also advertises products and uploads sponsored posts on her Instagram, which is followed by over 126 million fans. Kylie's biggest job at the moment is perhaps being a mum to her baby daughter Stormi who was born in February 2018.

Kylie and Kendall launch their Topshop range in 2015

What is Kylie Jenner's net worth?

According to Forbes magazine, Kylie's net worth was $900million - that's nearly £700million - in 2018. The magazine also predicted that she would become the "youngest self-made billionaire" before confirming that she achieved this landmark in March 2019. She has made this vast amount of money over the last three years, due to having 100% ownership of Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has the biggest net worth out of her siblings (Kim is said to be worth $350million!).

What is Kylie Jenner's age?

Kylie was born on August 10, 1997 - which made her 21 in 2019.

