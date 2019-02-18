Rita Ora's mother Vera reveals why she's stepping into the limelight to help fight breast cancer Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now

Glowing with confidence and vitality, Vera Ora, the mother of pop star Rita, exudes glamour in these exclusive photos as she showcases a sassy range of swimwear. While Vera's daughter is accustomed to striking a pose for the cameras this is the first time the 55-year-old psychiatrist and mum-of-three has ever modelled – yet she carries herself like a natural.

Vera, who has overcome breast cancer, is the face of a post-mastectomy swimwear range designed by Melissa Odabash for the brand Amoena and launched by breast cancer charity Future Dreams.

"When Melissa first asked me to do it, I thought: 'Why me? I have no experience of modelling,'" Vera tells HELLO!.

The Future Dreams ambassador, who underwent a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 39, has experienced first hand the challenges of finding stylish, comfortable swimwear.

More exclusives: Former Strictly star Anita Rani opens up about her biggest challenge yet

"It was difficult to hide my scars on holiday," Vera recalls. "I felt self-conscious and would try to cover up or sew fabric into my swimming tops. But then I discovered the Amoena range, which is designed especially for women like me. It's so soft and figure-flattering and makes you feel wonderful."

Vera with her daughter Rita

Vera’s family – her husband Nik and children, Elena, 30, Rita, 28, and 21-year-old Don – were thrilled when they saw these photos. "My family were all amazed that I had the confidence to do it," Vera tells us. "My husband Nik couldn't stop smiling. He must have thought: 'Who's this new woman in my life?'"

Rita is rightly proud of her mother and tells HELLO!: "My mum inspires me every single day. I'm so proud of her. She's the ultimate real role model."

Exclusive: Former Dancing on Ice star Chemmy Alcott introduces baby son

To read the full interview, buy HELLO! magazine, out now!

The swimwear collection is available from amoena.com/uk-en and 30% of proceeds are donated to Future Dreams. For more info, visit futuredreams.org.uk/support-us.