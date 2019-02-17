Exclusive: Former Dancing on Ice star Chemmy Alcott introduces baby son How adorable!

She is one of Britain’s best-loved skiers. So it’s only fitting that Chemmy Alcott has introduced her newborn son, Cooper, in an exclusive HELLO! interview and photoshoot on top of a mountain. The Olympic ski racer and former Dancing on Ice contestant revealed to HELLO! that Cooper was born at such speed that it led to a frantic rush to undergo the same procedure they adopted with their first child: having the cord blood containing potentially life-saving stem cells frozen and stored. "Those stem cells are magic," Chemmy tells HELLO! of how the procedure can be invaluable in case of illness or injury. "Technology has progressed even more so this time we also had Cooper tested for intolerances and allergies from the cord blood."

Chemmy Alcott introduces baby Cooper

Only three weeks after his birth, the family are staying in a spectacular SkiStar chalet in the traditional mountain village of Are in Sweden, where Chemmy is already back skiing for pleasure and on screen presenting from the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Chemmy recommends the test to other new parents, telling the magazine, "When you think of all the worry over things like dairy intolerance and nut allergies, for any new mum to know that straight away about their child is phenomenal." For the exclusive photoshoot in Sweden where Chemmy is already back presenting for BBC’s Ski Sunday, she reveals how Cooper "stormed" into the world on 16 January, just 45 minutes after her waters broke. "I know that’s not the usual kind of word you would use but it was crazy. He meant business – there was no waiting around."

She tells how her husband, fellow former professional skier Dougie Crawford, is her, "life team-mate. We are on this big adventure together and we are 50/50 co-parenting. I still meet up with friends whose husbands don’t believe in changing nappies and I think: 'Oh my gosh, if I’d married someone like that it just wouldn’t have worked.'" How would she feel if one or both of her sons followed her into the high-speed sport? "I would be the worst ski-racing mum ever. It would scare the hell out of me," confesses Chemmy, who suffered horrific injuries in a high-speed crash on the slopes in 2010. "The important thing for me is that they love sport and they love being outdoors, but they don’t need to be a ski racer."

