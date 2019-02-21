Richard E. Grant poses for rare photo with daughter Olivia ahead of Oscars Can we love Richard anymore?!

Richard E. Grant just can't contain his excitement for Sunday night's Oscars! The British actor, who received the Academy Award nomination for his role on Can You Ever Forgive Me, has been sharing his Oscar journey with his fans since he got the call to tell him that he was up for an award in January. And with just a few days to go until the big night, Richard has made his way to Hollywood with his beloved daughter Olivia. The star – who tends to keep his private life out of the public eye – couldn’t resist sharing a sweet photograph of the pair on their flight. In the picture, they were captured with wide grins, and he wrote next to it: "Haha. Trying to look laid back and casual about the Oscars weekend ahead, but unable to queel our glee!"

Richard E. Grant is taking his daughter Olivia to the Oscars

Olivia – Richard's only child – has been by her dad's side throughout his journey. The doting dad also paid tribute to his daughter just before they left the UK. He posted two photos of himself and Olivia as a child, and wrote: "Permed 'wig' for a play back in 1993 and ecstatic to have my little @oliviagranted now all grown up and by my side for the magic carpet ride to the Oscars 24 years later!" Richard is no doubt a family man, and has been married to his wife, Joan Grant, for 32 years. Richard recently posted a heartwarming message about their happy relationship on Valentine's Day, posting a picture of them alongside the caption: "Married 32 years ago @joandialect, together for 36 and counting…"

Richard with his daughter and wife Joan

In January, Richard opened up about suddenly receiving award show recognition after 40 years of acting. Speaking to Press Association at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, he said: "I've never been nominated for something before and I've been an actor for 40 years, so to have this suddenly happen at the age that I am is completely astonishing and amazing."

