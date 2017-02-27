Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel has everyone in stitches as he shares special edition of Mean Tweets

It's perhaps Jimmy Kimmel's most notorious segment on his late night show, so it seems fitting that the presenter brought a special edition of Mean Tweets to this year's Oscars. The great and the good of Hollywood were left in hysterics as this year’s nominees and past winners read out some harsh messages sent to them via Twitter, in a pre-recorded video shown on the night.

The segment included the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Whoopi Goldberg and nominees Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman. "I feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman, she would only order a hot tea with lemon and maybe some toast. Definitely not an entree, though," the actress read - the Jackie star was unable to attend the show due to her pregnancy. She is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

VIEW GALLERY

Hollywood stars watched a special edition Mean Tweets at the Oscars

Oscars 2017: All the red carpet fashion

British actress Felicity Jones read: "Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?" Holding back his laughter, Felicity's Theory of Everything co-star Eddie said: "Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinking guts, you make me vomit, you’re the scum between my toes." Meanwhile, Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck read one follower's tweet who called him "the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton’s character in Sling Blade," while fellow nominee Ryan read: "Oh look at me I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes."

VIEW GALLERY

British actress Felicity Jones was one of the many stars to appear in the video

Oscars 2017: The complete winners list

Another Twitter follower said Miles Teller was the type of guy who "would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn’t know either the bride or groom." The video rounded off with Robert De Niro, who read: "Robert De Niro is too old to be making gangster movies still. Due needs to start playing grandfather roles or something." He then replied: "Yeah, I am playing grandfather roles and pretty soon I'll be playing great-grandfather roles." The 89th annual Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on Sunday night.