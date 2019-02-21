Why Kate Middleton didn't attend Meghan Markle's baby shower The Duchess of Sussex celebrated with friends in New York

The Duchess of Sussex had her nearest and dearest with her this week as she celebrated her baby shower in New York, but there was one famous face who was missing from the event – the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate was noticeably absent from her sister-in-law's celebrations but with good reason; her elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on their half-term break and it's believed the Cambridges are enjoying a low-key school holiday, away from the spotlight.

There have been whispers that Prince William and Kate have taken the family, including baby Prince Louis, skiing. The youngsters broke up from school last Friday and won't go back until Monday 25 February.

Guests arrive at Meghan's baby shower:

In 2016, the Cambridges took George and Charlotte to the French Alps for a long weekend, when the children experienced their first taste of snow. Charlotte was just ten months old and given that Louis is around the same age, it wouldn't be a surprise if William and Kate decided to take their baby boy on his first ski holiday.

Meanwhile, across the pond in New York, the cameras were trained on The Mark hotel where Meghan held her intimate baby shower. Her close friend and tennis champion Serena Williams is believed to have hosted the affair, renting out the £60,000-per-night penthouse suite that features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Meghan left New York on Wednesday evening

Meghan's loved ones were spotted arriving at the hotel on Wednesday afternoon, including Amal Clooney who looked fabulous in a red jumpsuit, Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer who carried gifts with her, and the Duchess' best friend Jessica Mulroney who looked chic as she battled the New York snow. Pilates instructor Taryn Toomey, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Meghan's royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin were also on the guest list.

The Duchess is reportedly having a second baby shower in the UK, when it's likely that Kate will attend alongside Meghan's mum Doria Ragland who will fly over from Los Angeles.

