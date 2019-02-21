Meghan Markle makes mummy status official with a personalised necklace Now this is so adorable...

So, everyone is talking about the Duchess of Sussex and her star-studded baby shower which took place in New York. From the pastel-toned flowers and fabulous gifts, to the cutest favours ever - every detail looked to be super glam. After the big bash, Prince Harry's wife was snapped departing her hotel and her comfy outfit was the ideal ensemble to rock ahead of her transatlantic flight. Amongst her Adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings, camel coat, and Ingrid and Isabel jacket, the royal wore the CUTEST initial necklace that spelt the word 'Mommy'. The £650 number by Jennifer Meyer is believed to have been a gift from a guest at the shower and is handcrafted in 18-carat yellow gold and finished on a 16-inch long, 14-carat yellow gold chain.

How cute is Meghan's necklace?

This isn't the first time the former Suits star has worn a necklace bearing initials. Meghan embraced the initial trend back in 2012, rocking a gold coin necklace which was engraved with an 'M'.

£650, Jennifer Meyer

Keeping in with the theme, before her relationship with Harry was made official, she was spotted showing her love in a subtle way in 2016 - wearing their initials side by side on a dainty necklace. How adorable?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan's baby shower arrivals

LA-born Meghan often sports unusual gems - preferring dainty pieces to large statement jewels. On a visit to Smart Works HQ in London last month, the mum-to-be covered her growing baby bump a black dress by Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

With her hair tied back in a sleek bun, we could clearly see her crawler earrings. The £315 gems by Kimai are very on-trend as they graduate up the ear with a chain, giving the illusion that one is wearing three earrings in a row.

