Holly Willoughby caught off guard in photo shared by Keith Lemon He's so cheeky!

Holly Willoughby is no stranger to being in front of the camera and we very rarely see her off guard - but Keith Lemon has shared a photo of the star that he took without her knowing! Keith, who has been filming the new series of Celebrity Juice, uploaded behind-the-scenes photos of the show to his Instagram on Saturday morning. One of the pictures showed recurring team captain Holly in the background as she scrolled through her phone and chatted with guest John Barrowman. Emily Atack was sat on the other side of her, while Keith was at the forefront of the selfie photo. He captioned it: "Look at this team!!! New @celebjuiceofficial starts this Thursday 10pm on @hollywilloughby team @johnscotbarrowman and @emilyatackofficial."

READ: Kevin Clifton addresses romance rumours with former Strictly partners

Keith also shared shots of new team captain Paddy McGuinness who has replaced Fearne Cotton. She made the decision to leave after ten years of taking part with her best pal Holly. Take Me Out host Paddy was confirmed as her replacement just last month, before filming for the next series started. Keith's photos showed Paddy along with his team Mark Wright and Take That's Howard Donald. He captioned one of them: "On @mcguinness.paddy team we’ve got @wrighty_ and @howarddonald all though I fink he was at the toilet when this picture ‘appened. 10pm Thursday @itv2."

READ: James Martin's dapper transformation surprises fans

Although Emily will take part in Holly's team for the opening show, she won't be taking on the team captain position as rumoured in the run up to filming. Holly addressed this in an interview with Paddy on Wednesday's This Morning, joking: "When it came to her replacement we looked far and wide for someone with the same beauty and intelligence and comic timing… But sadly Emily Atack wasn't available. As Holly started laughing, co-host Phillip Schofield added: "So they booked Paddy McGuinness instead." Paddy shook his head and caught the two jokesters "savage."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.