Kevin Clifton addresses romance rumours with former Strictly partners He spoke candidly

Kevin Clifton has spoken out about the stories surrounding him and his former Strictly Come Dancing partners including Louise Redknapp and Stacey Dooley - revealing the relationships never became romantic. When asked if he'd ever dated his co-stars, he told The Sun: "No, never. You're there to do a job and get on with the dancing. That’s what it's about." Addressing why he has struck up close friendships with all his partners, he revealed it was his teaching style that brought out the best in them.

Kevin revealed he had never dated any of his Strictly partners

"I don’t crack the whip, be really strict or a disciplinarian," he added. "The only way you can do your best is when you feel really comfortable and safe. And I also tell them I won't laugh at them at any point — they can make as many mistakes as they want, providing they give their all on the night."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton looks completely unrecognisable in throwback snap

Loading the player...

Kevin is happily single since splitting from wife Karen Clifton in March 2018. He briefly touched on his continuing friendship with Karen, saying: "I’ve got so much respect for her. I just want her to be happy. She seems very happy and she came to my launch night of Rock Of Ages, which was great."

The star is currently forging a musical theatre career

The dancer is certainly keeping busy since his triumphant 2018 Strictly series - he's currently starring as raunchy rockstar Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages and is set to return to Latin American dance show Burn The Floor for a short run, too. What's more, the professional dancer is even hoping to go into business with his former celebrity dance partner Susan Calman. The star told HELLO!: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well." Kevin was also recently confirmed to have renewed his contract with the BBC dance show, and will appear in his seventh series this year.

Karen Clifton and beau David Webb enjoy double date with this Strictly star - see picture