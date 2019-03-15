James Martin's dapper transformation surprises fans He looks great!

Stars were suitably suited-and-booted for the Cheltenham races on Friday, and even TV chef James Martin wasn't exempt from a dapper transformation. The 46-year-old Yorkshireman is perhaps better known for his relaxed style, wearing jeans, a casual shirt and long hair. In an Instagram post that he shared at the event, James looked suave in a three-piece suit, tie and hat. He captioned the post: "Rare day off and my first time to, as a guest, see horse racing...Cheltenham Gold Cup day! Any tips? @cheltenhamraces #cheltenham #cheltenhamfestival #cheltenhamgoldcup #thefestival."

Fans were seriously impressed with the new look, which left one commenting: "Looking very smart!! Hope you won a lot!!" Another joked: "Thought you had left price tag on ya jacket [crying with laughter emoji] ...looking very dapper [thumbs up emoji]." And a third added: "Quite the country squire."

This isn't the only transformation we've seen from James recently. He showed off a trimmer figure after losing a stone in weight last May. The celebrity chef revealed that he decided to shed the pounds after feeling self-conscious when he saw himself in high definition on the television. Talking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I've lost a stone-ish. I just think it's a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV." He added: "You kind of watch and go, 'Oh God there's a bit of chin happening there.' And everybody's TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they're massive."

