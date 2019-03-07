Keith Lemon is IDENTICAL to Emily Atack's brother This is uncanny!

On Wednesday night, I'm A Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack hosted a star-studded launch night to celebrate her debut fashion range with In The Style. And during the evening, the star's brother George, 26, made a surprise appearance down the catwalk with non other than Emily's good friend, Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon. As the pair strutted down the runway, it was evident just how much they look alike. Both George and Keith sport long, auburn hair and beards, and George was quick to make the comparison on his own Instagram page. The musician posted a picture of the pair standing next to each other, and wrote in the caption: "Brothers in barms @keithlemon."

Keith Lemon and Emily Atack's brother George could be twins!

George's friends were quick to comment on their likeness, with one writing: "This is everything," while another said: "Twins!" A third added: "I feel like I've been waiting for this forever without knowing it." Emily's party also saw I'm A Celebrity, Extra Camp presenter Scarlett Moffatt attend, along with Mark Wright, and her jungle companion James McVey, who took along his fiancée Kirstie Brittain. The TV star's proud parents and sister Martha were also present, as were all her close family and friends. The actress' fashion collection for In The Style is packed full of fabulous zebra print dresses, florals and cute bell-sleeve tops. The collection is also designed to inspire everyday women of all sizes and make women feel body confident within their own skin.

Emily at her In the Style collection launch party

It's been an exciting time for Emily since she left the I'm A Celebrity jungle. At her launch party on Wednesday, she gave a moving speech, telling guests that she felt that it had been her "constant wedding day" since she left the ITV show. As well as her clothing collection, Emily was recently named as one of the new regulars on Celebrity Juice. The star will be joining regulars Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby, as well as Paddy McGuinness – who is replacing Fearne Cotton in the new series. Stacey Solomon is also named as one of the new faces of the show.

