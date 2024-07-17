Cat Deeley is making the most of the summer and has jetted off on a lavish holiday to France with her family.

On Tuesday, the mother of two shared an incredibly rare video featuring her two sons, Milo, eight, and James, five. The sibling duo was climbing together, wearing shorts and T-shirts. In the background of the video, which you can see below, was a Chanel store.

Cat Deeley shares ultra-rare video of sons from lavish family holiday

Captioning the video, Cat wrote: "C'est si bon!" before sharing a second clip of the brothers heading to the beach with an inflatable boat. The pair was carrying beach equipment as the sun beat down on the pavement.

This isn't the first time the family of four has jetted off this year, as just weeks ago, they headed for another sunny break, this time to Cabo, during their Easter holiday.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine

Cat shared a rare snap of her boys cuddled underneath two hotel towels as she beamed for the camera with pool-drenched hair.

"No school, no hair, no makeup, no worries. Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games, and pools… no rules… well, just the important ones!"

© Instagram Cat soaked in the Cabo rays

She also shared details of the delicious food they enjoyed during the trip, which included an array of spaghetti and seafood dishes, including lobster.

When the doting mother isn't relaxing with her family, she appears on our screens during the week on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat presents This Morning with Ben Shephard

Speaking to HELLO! about how she balances her family and professional commitments, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

Cat, along with Milo, James, and her husband, Patrick Kielty, live in leafy Hampstead in a stunning £4.9 million home.

The family used to live in LA while Cat hosted So You Think You Can Dance, but they upped sticks and returned to the UK.

Cat explained: "We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins they adore, and they adore them right back.' It's such a special moment in time, and you don’t get those times back."