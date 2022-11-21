Everything you need to know about World Cup star Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland The mum and fitness instructor has a growing fan base

Everyone in the UK - and probably the world - knows who England football team captain Harry Kane is, not least after the team's heartbreaking loss to Italy in last year's delayed Euro 2020s final.

As England prepares and hopes to re-create its past success in the 2022 World Cup, all eyes will be on the nation's hero once more.

But who is his wife, Kate Goodland? The woman who has captured the heart of one of England's most famous men typically keeps a low profile, although she was seen being comforted by her husband after the team's loss.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the love of Harry's life…

Who is Kate Goodland?

Kate Goodland is the wife of Tottenham Hotspur player and England football captain Harry Kane. She's a 29-year-old fitness instructor and has quite a fan base herself – almost 100k followers on her Instagram page. Kate has been in a relationship with Harry for nine years but has known him since childhood.

How did Kate Goodland meet Harry Kane?

Kate and Harry really are childhood sweethearts. The pair first met while they were pupils at Chingford Foundation School and they had a celebrity connection from an early age – they were both photographed with David Beckham in 2005 aged just 11 and 12 for the launch of his football academy. Who knew that Harry would go on to become a sporting superstar?

Harry has previously revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he said to the Evening Standard. "Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they've worked just as hard as me to get me where I am."

When did Harry and Kate get engaged?

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2017 when on holiday in the Bahamas. The pair were on a romantic break with their daughter Ivy when Harry popped the question on the beach. The star shared a photo on social media of himself bending down on one knee as he asked Kate to be his wife. He wrote: "She said YES!"

When did Harry and Kate get married?

The couple tied the knot a couple of years after getting engaged, with Harry announcing the news via social media in June 2019.

How many children do they have?

Harry and Kate have two daughters, five-year-old Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane, four. They're also proud parents to son Louis Harry, who they welcomed in December 2020. In addition, the family has two labradors, making it a full house!

Harry's family are supporting him

What did Harry say about his wife giving birth?

After their younger daughter's birth, Harry shared a snap of the new arrival on Instagram, writing: "Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane. So proud of @KateGoodlandx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all."

Kate previously wrote about her love of hypnobirthing on her own Instagram page. She penned: "Once Harry and I started a hypnobirthing course it completely changed our opinions on birth. It took away all of the fear and we were both really excited. It taught us how natural birth is, and gave us the tools to deal with birth."

