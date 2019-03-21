Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reveals how Debbie McGee is coping following cancer diagnosis The Strictly stars have remained the best of friends

They reached the Strictly Come Dancing finals in 2017, so it comes as no surprise that Giovanni Pernice and Debbie McGee have remained close. Earlier this year, Debbie surprised fans after she revealed her diagnosis with breast cancer - and Giovanni has revealed he has been on hand to support his friend. Speaking to HELLO! this week, the professional dancer gave fans an update on Debbie's health, saying: "She came to watch my show on the West End last week and she is fine. She is now absolutely fine."

Giovanni Pernice and Debbie McGee reached the Strictly finals in 2017

"I spoke to her and everything is under control," he added. "She goes to the doctor every single week. Everything is sorted and she is much better now." In a recent interview with The Sun, Debbie confessed that her grief for late husband Paul Daniels may have triggered the cancer- and that going through treatment without him had been extremely hard. She told the publication: "Stress, I think caused mine. I've never been through the stress I’ve been through since I lost Paul."

"Grief hits you in so many ways you’re not expecting," she continued. "It's not all about sadness. I’ve got a friend who lost her husband four years ago. She's younger than me but she got it (cancer) as well. We both discussed it and said stress." Despite the diagnosis, Debbie has been showing her support to Giovanni, who is currently on his Dance Is Life tour with fellow Strictly pros Luba Mushtuk and Trent Whiddon. "Debbie came to dance with me in a couple of shows," revealed Giovanni,. "But for more other tours I'm not sure. Maybe one year I will just do another with my former celebrity partners - like reunion."

The 28-year-old, who is in a relationship with Ashley Roberts after meeting on Strictly last year, has a busy few months coming up as he continues his current tour before joining "best friends" Gorka Marquez and Aljaz Skorjanec for their Here Come The Boys tour and his return to Strictly later this year. He has also teamed up with Invisalign to get treatment on his teeth - something he wanted to "perfect". Opening up about the work he's getting done, he explained: "It's just because I didn't like my teeth before. Since I am Italian and I am a perfectionist, I just like everything to be perfect and now I've got my teeth perfect." He added: "In the meantime I think it is the best thing to wear because people can't really see, and it's really comfortable." Giovanni is having Invisalign treatment with Michael Frankl at Lotus Dental in North London. For more information and to find your local provider please visit invisalign.co.uk.

