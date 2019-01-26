Debbie McGee reveals heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis She has already undergone surgery

Debbie McGee has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October - and has already undergone surgery to remove cancerous tissue that was found during a recent routine screening. In an interview with The Sun, she said that she feels her grief for late husband Paul Daniels may have triggered it – and that going through treatment without him had been extremely hard. She told the publication: "Stress, I think caused mine. I've never been through the stress I’ve been through since I lost Paul."

Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in October

She added: "Grief hits you in so many ways you’re not expecting. It’s not all about sadness. I’ve got a friend who lost her husband four years ago. She’s younger than me but she got it (cancer) as well. We both discussed it and said stress."

According to the report, Debbie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, and had surgery to remove the two affected areas earlier in January. The dressings were removed on Wednesday, and the former Strictly Come Dancing star has been given the all clear – she will be monitored regularly to make sure it doesn't return.

With former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice

Debbie will not have to have chemotherapy, but must now rest following her operation. The star is urging women to make sure they attend their regular mammograms and other cancer screenings. "I have always had regular mammograms and smear tests since before I married Paul," she said. "Incredibly there are still 40,000 women that die from breast cancer every year, and some men as well. So the awareness isn’t enough because we need to catch it earlier. They need to be in my situation. I just think I’m the luckiest person alive because I had a mammogram and it showed up and it’s early, I won’t have any scarring or anything. It’s just incredible and the only reason for that is because I’ve had regular checks."

